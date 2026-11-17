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Was the DFB team's performance against the Netherlands only “average”? Rafael van der Vaart thinks so, despite the goal glut.

Former Bundesliga player Rafael van der Vaart has torn into the Netherlands players after their heavy defeat by the DFB team. He believes an “average” Germany side thrashed them.

A German side performing no better than average , van der Vaart said, had made the Netherlands look foolish. Speaking as a pundit for broadcaster NOS, he added: “I actually thought Germany were pretty average. This is certainly not the best German team we’ve ever played. And yet you lose 5-0. You really should be ashamed of that.”

The Netherlands showed no courage going forward in the 0-5 defeat (0-1 at half-time) , said the former Netherlands international, who won 109 caps. “It looked as if they’d all wet themselves. Like a sack of potatoes.”

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Joey Veerman had been in particularly good form for BVB in recent weeks, but he “messed up one ball after another”. Tijjani Reijnders, who scored a hat-trick in the 7-0 win over Greece a few days earlier, made “too many wrong decisions”.

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Van der Vaart also took aim at goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. After the goal that made it 0-5, Verbruggen gathered his team-mates for a kind of crisis meeting, presumably to challenge some of the alarming defending by the players in front of him.

He said: “Honestly, I can’t watch that. A goalkeeper does something like that, and I think: you’ve just conceded five goals. You can’t expect to save every ball, but you weren’t even close.”

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The Netherlands dropped to second place after the heavy defeat by their arch-rivals Germany on the final matchday of the group stage. That is enough to qualify for the quarter-finals, but Oranje will now face a team who finished top of another group. As things stand, that would be France, England or Portugal.