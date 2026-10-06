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FBL-EUR-NATIONS-CRO-ESPAFP
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Details of the four groups: only two teams have secured qualification to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League

Portugal
Spain
England
France
Germany
Croatia vs Spain
Croatia
UEFA Nations League A
Portugal
Spain
England
France
Germany
Croatia

What happened in the first four rounds of the tournament?

This international break has belonged to the UEFA Nations League, with four rounds now played. The matches have sharpened the picture across the groups, clarifying the routes to the quarter-finals and the decisive step before a place in the final four.

Here is how it works in League A. The top two from each group go through to the quarter-finals. The two worst third-placed sides and the two best fourth-placed sides contest a play-off to beat the drop, while the two worst fourth-placed teams are relegated automatically to the lower league, as reported by the Spanish newspaper "AS".

Only Portugal and Spain have booked their quarter-final spots so far, both taking maximum points (12 points).

Two rounds remain, to be played between 12 and 17 November. Once the group stage wraps up, the quarter-final draw follows (from 25 to 30 March 2027), with the semi-finals set for 9 to 13 June 2027.

Group 1

France sit top with 10 points, three clear of second-placed Italy. Belgium are third on 6 points. Turkey are out and would need a miracle just to climb to third.

Group 2

In the tightest group of the lot, the Netherlands and Greece are locked together on 8 points apiece. Germany, on 5 points, still fancy their chances of topping it, while Serbia have no points and are fighting to avoid relegation.

Group 3

Four straight wins over the break have carried Spain clear at the top of Group 3, and La Roja have already sealed their quarter-final place. Only England are chasing them down, sitting second on 9 points. Croatia are third with no realistic shot at the last eight, while the Czech Republic, pointless, can still save themselves from relegation.

Group 4

Portugal are through to the quarter-finals after taking maximum points (12 points), but top spot is not yet theirs, with Denmark second on 6 points. Wales and Norway have two games to settle everything: the quarter-finals, the play-off, or relegation.


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