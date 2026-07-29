Days before the new season kicks off, Chelsea are ready to spring a major surprise in the summer market by bringing one of the Premier League's most notable figures back into the spotlight.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Italian journalist who specialises in transfer news across Europe, Chelsea have struck a full agreement with former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson to join the club in the current window.

Henderson has agreed to a two-year contract, Romano revealed on his official account on "X". The England star is expected to put pen to paper this week on a deal running until June 2028, arriving as a free agent after the end of his last spell.

He had recently left Brentford to become a free agent. Chelsea moved quickly to seal the deal and tap into his vast midfield experience.

His arrival should strengthen the Chelsea dressing room considerably. Henderson brings a leader's personality and years of experience in the Premier League and Champions League, having captained Liverpool to both titles during his golden years at Anfield.