Moussa Diaby's move from Al-Ittihad back to Bayer Leverkusen has hit a surprise snag. The deal stalled in its final hours over a dispute concerning the player's financial dues, even as the France winger pushed to complete his return to the Bundesliga.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah" report that Diaby has yet to reach a final agreement with Al-Ittihad over those dues. The delay has held up the procedures for his transfer to Leverkusen, leaving the deal in limbo until the row between player and club is settled.

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Diaby had already immersed himself in the mood of a move to Germany as talks between Al-Ittihad and Leverkusen advanced. But the failure to settle the outstanding money dragged the file back to the negotiating table and forced yet more waiting before anything is signed.

The coming hours will decide the deal's fate, according to the newspaper. Al-Ittihad and the player are chasing a final formula on the dues that would clear the way for the French winger's switch to Bayer Leverkusen.

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This dispute matters for more than Diaby's future. It also shapes Al-Ittihad's own plans, with the Saudi club waiting to wrap up his exit before completing a deal for Japan's Ritsu Doan, who has edged closer to joining "the Dean".

Diaby's departure has become the final link in the chain. Al-Ittihad must tie up the loose ends with the French winger first, then push through the paperwork on the Japanese player.

Everything hangs on the financial row being resolved. Al-Ittihad want the file closed quickly so their squad rebuild does not stall, while Leverkusen wait on the green light to officially reclaim their former player.