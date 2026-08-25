As Sky Sports and Gazzetta dello Sportcontinue to report, Aston Villa have emerged as an intriguing new option for Leao. Despite the 12 million euros net per year he is reportedly set to be offered by Galatasaray, the Portuguese forward is said to be very open to a move to Birmingham.

At Villa, Leao would not only be playing in the Champions League, he would also be in the Premier League, a significantly stronger league than the Turkish Süper Lig. The English club could also comfortably afford the fee of around 50 million euros that Milan are likely to demand.

Although he is under contract until 2028, the signs have long pointed towards a split between Leao and Milan. Back at the end of May, the forward announced his departure this summer on Portuguese TV channel Sport TV: "I am proud to have been able to make history at Milan, but I want to open a new chapter in my career," said Leao.

Do Galatasaray have a small advantage in the battle for Rafael Leao?

Those intentions are said to be mutual, with the 27-year-old apparently playing no part in the plans of Milan's new coach Ruben Amorim. Leao, who is also said to be wanted by Galatasaray's arch-rivals Fenerbahce, missed the start of the new Serie A season last weekend due to a thigh injury.

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Milan are currently said to be in talks with both Galatasaray and Villa. The Turkish champions may hold a slight edge because the transfer window in Turkey does not close until 4 September, while in England it shuts on 1 September.

Since joining Milan from Lille for just under 50 million euros in 2019, Leao has been one of the defining figures of the Italian giants over the past seven years. In 291 appearances for the Rossoneri, he scored 80 goals, with the standout moment being the league title triumph in 2022.