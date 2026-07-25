Press reports on Saturday morning revealed the hand of Real Madrid coach José Mourinho in the pursuit of Ivorian Yan Diomandé, the RB Leipzig star tipped to wear the Merengue shirt this summer.

Real had lodged a first offer of 90 million euros plus 10 million in add-ons. Leipzig knocked it back, with the player attracting heavy interest from several European sides. Follow the details

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says Manchester City and Arsenal both made contact with Diomandé over the past few days, only for the player to show no willingness to wear either shirt.

According to the transfer expert, Mourinho intervened forcefully in the deal, giving the board the green light to step up negotiations despite the rejection of that first bid.









Real already boast names as big as Brazilian duo Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, France's Kylian Mbappé and Morocco's Brahim Díaz. Even so, the Portuguese coach reckons his front line needs more pace and dynamism, and he has found exactly that in the Ivorian winger.

Liverpool matched Real's first offer and saw it rejected too. Reports point to the player having agreed terms with Paris Saint-Germain, yet the French champions have not surfaced in any official capacity so far.