Al-Ittihad are closing in on a deal for Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié, the former Al-Ahli man, in one of the most eye-catching moves that could ignite the Saudi transfer market. The intrigue? He's preparing to join his old club's direct rival.

Media figure Mohammed Al-Bukairy revealed that Al-Ittihad's caretaker management have already completed the procedures to sign Kessié on a free transfer. The player will wear the shirt of "the Dean" for one season, with a preference to renew for a further year.

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According to Al-Bukairy, the deal will be worth 10 million euros, bringing Kessié to the brink of a return to the Roshn League through the Al-Ittihad gate. He left Al-Ahli when his contract expired during the current window, ending his journey with "the Elegant".

The move comes despite recent reports linking Al-Ahli with a swoop for Egyptian midfielder Emam Ashour of Al-Ahly, as "the Elegant" look to make up for Kessié's exit and reshuffle their midfield options.

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Kessié brings vast experience of the Roshn League. He was one of Al-Ahli's most prominent pillars over the past few years, leaving a clear mark on the team and helping them win a number of titles before his departure. All of that makes his move to Al-Ittihad a serious boost to "the Dean's" midfield should it be officially announced.

Complete the deal, and Kessié's switch to Al-Ittihad becomes one of the most exciting moves of the mercato. He knows the Saudi league inside out, yet he'll face a new challenge in the shirt of one of his former club's fiercest rivals. The official announcement is expected in the coming hours.