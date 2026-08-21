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Despite the Imam Ashour reports: Al-Ittihad puts the finishing touches on the Kessie deal

F. Kessie
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
E. Ashour
Côte d’Ivoire
Saudi Arabia
Egypt

Will the deal happen?

Al-Ittihad are closing in on a deal for Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié, the former Al-Ahli man, in one of the most eye-catching moves that could ignite the Saudi transfer market. The intrigue? He's preparing to join his old club's direct rival.

Media figure Mohammed Al-Bukairy revealed that Al-Ittihad's caretaker management have already completed the procedures to sign Kessié on a free transfer. The player will wear the shirt of "the Dean" for one season, with a preference to renew for a further year.

Read also: Video: Benzema: I'm staying with Al-Hilal, and football is not about goals!

According to Al-Bukairy, the deal will be worth 10 million euros, bringing Kessié to the brink of a return to the Roshn League through the Al-Ittihad gate. He left Al-Ahli when his contract expired during the current window, ending his journey with "the Elegant".

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Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT

The move comes despite recent reports linking Al-Ahli with a swoop for Egyptian midfielder Emam Ashour of Al-Ahly, as "the Elegant" look to make up for Kessié's exit and reshuffle their midfield options.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Kessié brings vast experience of the Roshn League. He was one of Al-Ahli's most prominent pillars over the past few years, leaving a clear mark on the team and helping them win a number of titles before his departure. All of that makes his move to Al-Ittihad a serious boost to "the Dean's" midfield should it be officially announced.

Complete the deal, and Kessié's switch to Al-Ittihad becomes one of the most exciting moves of the mercato. He knows the Saudi league inside out, yet he'll face a new challenge in the shirt of one of his former club's fiercest rivals. The official announcement is expected in the coming hours.

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