Chelsea have moved closer to snatching a surprise deal from the clutches of Saudi side Al-Ittihad, despite the end of the summer transfer window in the English Premier League.

France's Foot Mercato report that Chelsea have opened talks with Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum, the former Liverpool midfielder, hoping to sign him in the current summer window.

The surprise move stems from the crisis the Blues suffered in the final hours of Tuesday's deadline, when they agreed to sell Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City.

Chelsea had struck an agreement with Monaco for Senegalese midfielder Lamine Camara to compensate for Fernandez's exit. Then the French club pulled out at the last moment. That U-turn left the Blues without a replacement for the Argentine star.

According to the French website, the London club want a free agent in midfield, since they can register him after the window shuts. Wijnaldum tops their list right now.

His name had been linked with Al-Ittihad, following three seasons in the Saudi Roshn League with Al-Ettifaq, who let him go once his contract expired at the end of last season.

Should Chelsea land the 35-year-old, he would return to the English league five years after leaving Liverpool for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021.

He would also line up alongside England's Jordan Henderson in midfield once more. The pair were team-mates at Liverpool between 2016 and 2021, then again at Al-Ettifaq during the first half of the 2023-2024 season.

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, are tracking other midfielders who could replace Wijnaldum should the move collapse, most notably Colombia's Richard Rios of Benfica.