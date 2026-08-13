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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Despite returning after an absence: Al-Nassr beat Al-Hilal early in the AFC Champions League Elite

AFC Champions League Elite
Al Ahli
Al Hilal
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Al Qadsiah
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

The battle between Riyadh's two giants begins early

Al-Nassr have got the better of their neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Hilal in the AFC Champions League Elite at an early stage, just days before the draw for the league phase takes place.

Kuala Lumpur hosts the draw next Tuesday, staged at the headquarters of the Asian Football Confederation in the Malaysian capital.

Days before proceedings begin, the Asian Football Confederation revealed the paths of the 32 clubs in the league phase. There are 16 clubs in the West region and the same number in the East.

The 16 West-region clubs have been split into four tiers. Each team plays eight matches against opponents from each tier, no side faces another from its own country, and the top eight qualify for the round of 16.

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Strangely, Al-Hilal, the most decorated club in the history of the AFC Champions League, landed in the third tier, alongside Qatar's Al-Gharafa, Iran's Tractor and the UAE's Al-Wasl.

Two Saudi clubs outranked Al-Hilal in the seeding. Al-Ahli, holders of the title in the last two editions, took a place in the first tier, alongside the UAE's Al-Ain, Qatar's Al-Sadd and Iran's Esteghlal.

Al-Nassr came next, returning to the Elite tournament after missing the last edition. They sit in the second tier alongside Uzbekistan's Neftchi Baku, Iraq's Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya and the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli.

The other two Saudi clubs, Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah, drop into the fourth tier alongside Qatar's Al-Shamal and Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor.

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