Lionel Messi may yet get one final chance to wear the Albiceleste shirt and bid farewell to the fans, despite announcing the end of his international career. Press reports revealed his name on the preliminary list submitted by coach Lionel Scaloni for Argentina's upcoming friendlies.

Talk had grown of Messi carrying on with the national team until the 2028 Copa América. Then the player officially announced his international retirement, ending the debate over his future with Argentina.

But according to Federico Bueno, the ESPN journalist who covers Argentina national team news, Messi's name sits on the list Scaloni handed in ahead of the coming international break, pending the official 26-man squad announcement.

A farewell befitting the legend

The point of the call-up seems clear: to hand Messi an official farewell match on Argentine soil, in front of the fans who lived through one of the greatest periods in the national team's history. He played three World Cup finals across four editions of the tournament.

Argentina's Football Association confirmed three national team friendlies today, Tuesday, for the upcoming international break.

First up are Bolivia on Wednesday 30 September at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in the city of Córdoba.

From there, the Albiceleste return to the capital Buenos Aires. They face Burkina Faso on Saturday 3 October, then Benin on Tuesday 6 October, with both matches set for the Monumental.

Whether Messi features in all three, plays just one, or appears for short spells across several games remains unclear. His place on the list looks tied above all to giving him a chance to say goodbye to the national team's fans on home soil.

Choice of stadiums

The venues look carefully chosen to handle the huge crowds expected should Messi take part.

Córdoba's Mario Alberto Kempes stadium holds around 57,000, offering supporters outside the capital a chance to watch the Argentine star.

The Monumental, River Plate's stronghold in Buenos Aires, seats 85,018. That makes it the largest stadium in South America and an ideal stage for the farewell of one of the greatest players in Argentina's history.

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