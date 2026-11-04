Real Madrid are closing in on JJ Gabriel, one of European football's most coveted rising talents, despite Manchester United's determination to keep him and a scramble from several clubs across the continent to land his signature.

Fresh off his 16th birthday, the young English striker is already training in Madrid as the finishing touches are put on a deal that could reach 15 million euros in total, salaries and commissions included.

The Spanish giants have met the player's financial demands, and everything points to an official signing in January, according to Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Journalist Ben Fernandez Santos, who spotted the player training in the Spanish capital, says negotiations have reached an advanced stage.

Madrid will pay Manchester United a sum slightly above 300,000 euros in compensation for training and development costs.

One hurdle remains. The deal hinges on JJ Gabriel securing a passport from an EU country, which would clear his path to the Royal club in January.

Barcelona have not been ruled out entirely. JJ Gabriel trained at Castelldefels and got a close look at the Catalan club's sporting project, one he initially rated above Real Madrid's.

The English player still favours Barcelona, the newspaper claims, should they decide to move decisively. Money is the sticking point. His steep demands stalled talks with Barcelona, who were unwilling to commit to a deal of that size for a 16-year-old.

Real Madrid, by contrast, agreed to the terms. That hands them an advantage that will be hard to overturn, barring a last-minute surprise.

Gabriel has made clear he wants to continue his career in Spain, turning down other major opportunities in the process. Offers from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain were among those he rejected.

He had asked to leave Manchester United after smashing a string of records in his age group at the club's academy.

His talent caught the eye of major brands early. At just 14, he signed a Nike contract for sums rarely seen at that age. Now, with Barcelona watching closely and Real Madrid ready to meet his terms, his future looks increasingly likely to lie at the Santiago Bernabeu.