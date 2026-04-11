Media reports indicate that the referee who officiated the Al-Ahli vs. Al-Fayha match in the Saudi Roshen League could face disciplinary action if the allegations levelled against him by Al-Raqi’s English striker Ivan Toney are substantiated.

The match, played last Wednesday at Al-Majma’ah Sports City Stadium in the 29th Roshen League round, ended 1-1.

After the match, Al-Ahli’s English striker Ivan Toney claimed that fourth official Abdulrahman Al-Sultan had told him to focus solely on the AFC Champions League and not the Roshen League, a version of events supported by his German coach Matthias Jaissle.

Saudi newspaper Okaz reports that, even if the allegations are proven, Al-Sultan is unlikely to receive a harsh penalty. Some commentators, including Saudi media personality Khalid Al-Shneif and refereeing expert Abdullah Al-Qahtani, have called for his dismissal.

Should the accusations be substantiated, the newspaper added, Sultan would receive only an internal sanction from the Referees’ Committee—a ban from officiating for several matches that might not even be made public, as has occurred before.

Al-Ahli had earlier requested that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) investigate the entire refereeing team, and the Federation confirmed that its relevant committees are handling the matter.