Despite Bayern Munich talks: Manchester United's rising star prefers Real Madrid and Barcelona

Bayern Munich have stepped up their pursuit of JJ Gabriel, the Manchester United academy talent, opening fresh talks with the player's representatives, according to a report by "Sky Sport Germany".

The German giants have yet to table a concrete offer for the young forward, though. They remain in the race without taking that next official step.

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These latest talks have deepened the contact between the two parties, but they haven't produced an agreement or any clear move towards a switch to Munich.

Gabriel's own preference currently leans towards Spain, where Real Madrid and Barcelona lead the race and hold the best chance of landing him. Both clubs are chasing him hard, and they can offer the kind of sporting project that appeals to him more strongly right now.

A financial obstacle

Money remains the major obstacle for every interested club. According to "Sky", the total value of the deal far exceeds the 10 to 15 million euro range, reaching a striking level even for a talent rated this highly. Convincing him on a sporting level isn't enough, then. A club must also be ready to make a significant investment in the future, and that combination is likely to decide where he ends up.

Who is JJ Gabriel?

Gabriel turned 16 on 6 October and plays in the attacking line of Manchester United's academy. He has yet to feature in an official match for the first team, with his involvement limited to a pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid.

Last September, the player told his club he wanted to leave and formally requested the termination of his youth contract, which expires at the end of the current season. United are under no legal obligation to accept. His request came days after he scored a hat-trick on his debut in the UEFA Youth League against Azerbaijan's Sabah.

He was due to sign a scholarship contract with United on turning 16, with a professional deal to follow at 17. That step now looks unlikely.

Christoph Freund, Bayern's sporting director, addressed the club's interest last September in remarks to "Bild", saying: "We know the player because he is very, very talented. An exceptional talent. But I cannot say more than that."



