According to what Sport Bild claims to have learned, the midfielder is among Jürgen Klopp's options for the upcoming international break in November. The condition for a first call-up to the Germany squad is said to be Aseko's return to full fitness.

The 20-year-old, who joined Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, missed the start of the season with knee problems and was also reportedly short of fitness. Across the first two matchdays of the new Bundesliga season, Aseko had to watch from the bench for more than 90 minutes each time as the Hessians took just one point. On the third and fourth matchdays, though, SGE coach Adi Hütter threw him straight into the starting XI, only to hook the youngster early on both occasions.

Aseko emerged as one of the breakout stars of the 2. Bundesliga last season while on loan at Hannover 96 before the Lower Saxony side triggered their option to buy and signed him permanently for just one million euros. Bayern then activated their 2.5 million euro buy-back clause because the 20-year-old was either meant to return as a central midfield squad option after the departures of Raphael Guerreiro and Leon Goretzka or be sold on for a far bigger fee.

Noel Aseko: How much money did Eintracht Frankfurt pay to Bayern Munich?

In the end, it was option two. According to kicker, up to 13 million euros went from Eintracht to Munich. The Bild newspaper later revealed that Hannover secured a sell-on clause worth 950,000 euros.

At his unveiling in Frankfurt, though, Aseko revealed that Vincent Kompany had made clear to him what role he had in mind for him at Bayern. He wasn't exactly keen on it. "He was honest with me, I was then honest with him too and that's why the move to Eintracht came about," said Aseko, who described himself as "N'Golo Kante-like".

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What is Noel Aseko doing in this international break?

During the XXL international break, Aseko is with the Germany Under-21 national team as they battle for qualification for Euro 2027. He has already made five appearances for coach Antonio Di Salvo's side.

Klopp, meanwhile, named 44 players for his first training camp, which he split into two squads. He included 11 newcomers in total. In November, possibly with Aseko in the squad, Germany will face Serbia and the Netherlands again to round off the Nations League group phase.