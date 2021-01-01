'We can be more dangerous' - Chennaiyin boss Csaba Laszlo satisfied with draw against league leaders Mumbai City

Chennaiyin head coach cannot wait to bring in new recruit Manuel Lanzarote into the team to add more firepower in the attack...

Chennaiyin came back from behind to hold the league leaders to a 1-1 draw in an (ISL) clash on Monday.

Bartholomew Ogbeche had scored the opening goal of the match in the first half but a moment of madness inside the box by Ahmed Jahouh allowed Chennaiyin to come back into the match as Esmael Goncalves scored from the spot.

Chennaiyin manager Csaba Laszlo felt that while his team could have scored one more goal after netting the equaliser, he was happy to collect a point against the Islanders.

"After the goal which we scored, we even had the possibility to score one more goal. At the end of the day, we also have to be satisfied with one point. This was an important point. We came here for three points, I had put out a very offensive team on the pitch with two strikers.

"On one side, Isma (Esmael Goncalves) and Jakub Syvestr are similar kinds of strikers but on the other side I was pushing the team to be offensive and score goals. We scored one goal and the one point was deserved. There could have been more but I am not unsatisfied," said the Romanian-Hungarian coach.

Laszlo was happy with the attitude of his players and hailed their fighting spirit against a strong side like Mumbai City.

"The team showed a strong mentality. After the match, I had seen a lot of sad faces in the dressing room. There was reason to be sad as it was a very painful match to lose. But what I saw today is they came back and showed a very good spirit."

Laszlo did not agree that his team were too defensive at times but also suggested that he is eager to welcome new recruit Manuel Lanzarote into the team as the Spanish midfielder can add the much-needed firepower in the team's attack force.

"When you build a team you have to build it from the fundamentals. We have a decent defence and a decent holding midfielder but after some time we are missing activities in the midfield. Hopefully, Lanza (Manuel Lanzarote) will give us the push that we need especially in the attacking midfield and we can be more dangerous. I must compliment the team for their performance in this game. Also against ATK Mohun Bagan, even though we lost, we didn't just stay behind and kick the ball everywhere. We play the best possible football with our quality," said the Chennaiyin boss.