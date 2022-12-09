France boss Deschamps likes Gareth Southgate 'very much' & doesn't understand criticism from some England fans

France manager Didier Deschamps has praised his English counterpart Gareth Southgate ahead of their quarter-final clash on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Deschamps has spoken highly of Southgate who has managed England to a second consecutive World Cup quarter-final. The 54-year-old, who has been at the French helm since 2012, also defended the England boss, stating that the criticism Southgate receives from some quarters is undeserved.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Deschamps said: "I very much like Gareth, We've met on a number of occasions. We've talked on a number of things. If I have understood correctly, not everyone respects him so much in his own country. But he had a long and distinguished career and he's also a very good coach. He has enabled England to get some very good results over the years and I very much like him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Much of the criticism aimed at Southgate comes from his lacklustre spell in charge of Middlesbrough and supposedly conservative tactics. He was Boro manager between 2006 and 2009, his only foray into club football management, and they were relegated in his final season. However, Southgate has performed admirably since taking over the Three Lions, leading them to a World Cup semi-final as well as a European Championship final last summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR DESCHAMPS? Despite his admiration for the England manager, pleasantries will be set aside on Saturday night as Deschamps looks to engineer another France World Cup victory, one that would send them through to the semi-final to face either Morocco or Portugal.