Desabre: Uganda will have a plan to stop Salah in the Afcon

The Cranes trainer was talking up his team’s chances at the continental showpiece, which included stopping the Liverpool forward

manager Sebastien Desabre has revealed his side will have a plan to nullify the threat of Mohamed Salah when they face in the (Afcon).

The Cranes have been drawn with the hosts in Group A and will do battle in their final group phase fixture on June 30.

Speaking to Goal, Desabre talked about his team’s chances against and how he plans to silence their star player.

“I know the Egyptian team well, especially Mohamed Salah,” he began.

“He is one of the players with wonderful individual skills and has the ability to be ranked among the best players in the world at the moment. We will have a plan to stop him in our match together.

“Playing against Egypt is a very wonderful moment because it is the host country and the presence of the fans is great in their game. They will place strong pressure on them, and we will try to snatch the points in the first two matches before the last match against them.

“I know Egypt well and the atmosphere there, I worked before in Ismaily and this will give me a chance to adapt. We camped in Egypt recently in order to give the players an opportunity to know the atmosphere.”

Desabre's team will play against DR Congo and Zimbabwe on June 22 and June 26 respectively before they play the Pharaohs.

The Frenchman believes the hosts are among the pre-tournament favourites but believes there are other strong teams in the tournament.

“For me, are the closest to winning the title. They have a lot of great players. Egypt comes second with and , but wait and see, another team might grab the title.”