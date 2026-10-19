Johan Derksen was stunned as Ajax thrashed FC Groningen 5-2 on Groningen's own turf on Sunday. One player in particular failed to impress De Snor, as he made clear on Vandaag Inside.

"I read the papers this morning. They're wildly enthusiastic about Ajax. But Groningen played a huge part in it. They played so terribly badly, like weaklings," said Derksen of Dick Lukkien's side.

"And at the back there's a blond central defender. They think he's a great talent, but he can't do anything," Derksen said of Thijmen Blokzijl. "He's decent on the ball. He carries it forward and that still looks quite good."

"But he can't defend, he's always too late and he doesn't mark his men. I don't understand what talent they see in him," said the analyst from Grolloo.

Afterwards, Blokzijl was highly critical on ESPN. "We conceded two goals from corners and we failed in transition. It simply wasn't good enough," said the centre-back.

Valentijn Driessen turned his attention to Etienne Vaessen. "We also need to stop going on about how good that goalkeeper is. We've seen enough of Vaessen now. He's crazy, too short and doesn't save any shots," said the Eredivisie pundit.

Vaessen saved a Davy Klaassen penalty in the first half, but Groningen still suffered a heavy defeat by Ajax. The Pride of the North currently occupy seventh place in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie.