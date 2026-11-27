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Deportivo La Coruña coach Antonio Hidalgo refuses to let his side's match against Barcelona be just another stop on the Blaugrana's journey. He wants to turn it into a historic night that will be talked about for years to come.

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The Deportivo La Coruña coach knows full well the task looks almost impossible against a team enjoying their best spell. But he believes football isn't decided on paper, and that courage and organisation can make the difference against any opponent, however strong.

Just two days before the eagerly awaited clash, Hidalgo faced the media with a twofold message: huge respect for Barcelona, and even greater determination to compete until the very last moment.

Huge respect, but no surrender

Antonio Hidalgo told Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo: "One of the best teams in the world is coming to our ground, without a doubt. What Barcelona are doing this season is exceptional by any measure."

He added: "I think Han Flick has taken them to a very high level of competitiveness. They prove it every week. They have won all their matches except the game against Real Madrid and the match against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, and they are scoring at a rate of four goals per game."

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Those frightening numbers didn't make Hidalgo back down or talk of surrender. If anything, they made him even clearer with his players about what awaits them on the pitch.

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He stressed: "We know we will suffer a lot without the ball, so we must be extremely solid defensively, compete at the highest level in every duel and be fully focused."

He continued: "We have to be ready to suffer, because there are many moments in matches that will not go as we expected. The team that holds firm in those moments is the one that can turn the result around."

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Hidalgo dwelt at length on what he sees as the key to the match: Barcelona's strength without the ball, and the fierce pressing their players apply the moment they lose it.

He explained: "We know how aggressive Barcelona are without the ball. They make things very difficult for us, especially with their quick interceptions after losing it. They also have an impressive defensive recovery and a great ability to reorganise their lines in a short time."

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Riazor: Deportivo's secret weapon

Even so, the Deportivo coach is confident the Riazor crowd will be a decisive weapon in this battle. The atmosphere, he believes, could give his players an extra lift that no other team has.

An enthusiastic Hidalgo said: "With the support of our fans we will be much stronger, that is certain. We always go into a match with a firm belief that we can compete. We are both elite teams, and everything is even on the pitch."

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He went on: "We always go into the match with great enthusiasm, to give our all, to fight and to compete at the highest level. It will be a very tense match, and we will have to produce our very best."

Hidalgo also eased concerns over striker Aubameyang following the car accident he was involved in last Thursday. It was nothing more than a minor incident, he insisted, and hadn't affected the team's preparations.

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He signed off by reflecting on his personal feelings towards Barcelona, the club where he grew up: "I'm from Barcelona, all my family are there. From the age of 12 to 21 I was at Barcelona's youth academy. Since then, as a coach, I have always sought to face elite teams."