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Deportivo manager Antonio Hidalgo is preparing for a special reunion with Barcelona as he welcomes Zakaria Eddahchouri back into his squad. Facing a free-scoring side led by Hansi Flick, the former La Masia graduate believes every team has weaknesses and expects a fiercely contested atmosphere at Riazor.

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Hidalgo prepares for special Barcelona reunion

Hidalgo addressed the media at the Abegondo training ground this morning as his side finalised preparations to host Barca. The Catalan manager received a timely fitness boost with Eddahchouri returning to full group training ahead of the fixture.

The upcoming match carries deep personal significance for Hidalgo. Before moving into management, he spent nearly a decade developing his craft at Barcelona's famed La Masia academy between the ages of 12 and 21.

Despite his ties to the visitors, Hidalgo is firmly focused on ensuring Deportivo compete fiercely on home turf. He believes matches must be fought for and has warned that the atmosphere at Riazor creates intense pressure for visiting sides.

Deportivo plot to exploit Barcelona weaknesses

Hidalgo is under no illusions about the scale of the challenge, yet he remains convinced that his players can cause problems for their opponents. He confirmed that Eddahchouri is ready to play his part in the tactical plan.

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"He has been training with us all week and is ready to be named in the squad," Hidalgo said regarding Eddahchouri's availability, as quoted by Marca.

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"Every team has its weak points. As we do every week, we try to explain to the players where we think we can hurt them. We also have to explain the opponent's strengths, where they can hurt us, work on it, and from there, hope that more of the things we have prepared happen than the things they have."

Survival remains the sole priority

Deportivo enter the contest fully aware of the attacking threat posed by Flick's side. Blaugrana boast an average of more than three goals per game, making them an exceptionally difficult team to contain. Even with the excitement surrounding a high-profile visit to Riazor, Hidalgo refused to let his squad lose sight of their primary target for the campaign. He reiterated that securing top-flight status is the Galician club's only real objective.

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"We have to keep things clear and know that our main objective is to stay in the division," Hidalgo concluded. "That is what we set out at the start of the year and that is what we must continue working towards."

Riazor test awaits Flick's side

Attention now turns to the pitch as Deportivo look to put their week of preparation into practice at Riazor. Whatever the outcome against Flick's high-scoring team, the fixture represents another important step in Deportivo's broader fight for survival. Hidalgo will hope his side's preparation and the backing of their home crowd can produce a memorable performance.