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From Serie C to La Liga three years ahead of schedule, Deportivo de A Coruna are finally back in the spotlight. CEO Massimo Benassi, who played a leading role in the remarkable revival, speaks exclusively to us.

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The sporting revival is only part of a long-term project, on and off the pitch. Deportivo de A Coruna have recently returned to La Liga after climbing from Spain's third division to the top flight several years ahead of the initial timetable. Massimo Benassi played a significant part in that journey. The Galician club's CEO has a name that points straight to Italy.

Originally from Pordenone and long based in Spain, the Depor CEO spoke to Calciomercato and Goal about the club's strategy, its ties to Italian football, transfer decisions and infrastructure investment. He wants to keep growing while staying grounded.

Italian fans knew the club as Deportivo La Coruna, but it is now Deportivo de A Coruna. What prompted the change? Is it part of a rebrand?

"It was really a long-standing issue. The city has been called that for many, many years. It is called A Coruna, and all we did was hold a vote among members and season-ticket holders, who decided that the club should be called Real Club Deportivo A Coruna to match. The response was remarkable: more than 80% of season-ticket holders and members chose this, so we felt it was the right thing to do."

You speak excellent Italian, although your accent now sounds a little Galician. How did you go from Pordenone to becoming CEO of a club that has become so important again?

"Yes, I’m from Pordenone, but I’ve been living in Spain since 2017. Unfortunately, I’ve completely lost my accent, but I’m proud to be Italian. My story is one of hard work, little sleep and a lot of travelling. In a way, my story and the club’s are similar."



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After years in the wilderness, you are back among the top teams. What is the plan and vision behind this revival?

"It’s a story of hard work. When we arrived, the club were in the third division, the equivalent of Italy’s Serie C, and in three seasons we returned to La Liga. Our strategic plan had set 2029 as the target, so we achieved it three years early. But when work is done methodically, it usually pays off."

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Over the years, you have turned to Italy for managers and players. What links Italy and Deportivo de A Coruna?

"We always follow Italian leagues closely, and it is no coincidence that we have signed Italian players in recent years, such as Quagliata and Mulattieri last year — Quagliata then stayed — and Amatucci this summer. But I must stress that they all had or have qualities we needed and did not have in the squad. We did not sign them simply because they are Italian. When we sign players, we do not look at their passports."



Will you keep looking to the Italian league for players?

"I admit that, as an Italian, I’m delighted to have them in the squad. I’m proud to have them here and to help young Italian players develop in the Spanish top flight. There is so much talent in Italy that I think is not being used, and there may be more to find in future transfer windows. Italy has talent, and always has. We have always been a people of innovators, who have always managed to adapt and reinvent themselves, so there is surely an abundance of young talent in football too."



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Is the aim to grow further, beyond Italy as well?

"Yes. We have gone to the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Venezuela, Brazil, England and Portugal. This summer we played two friendlies in Italy against Fiorentina and Genoa and trained at Coverciano. So it is clearly an important country for us, with an important fan base. We believe Deportivo left a bad memory for some people and a good one for others (laughs, referring to the 4-0 against Milan), and we want to change that."

Your first-team approach seems clear: young talents alongside more experienced players such as Aubameyang and Traoré.

"Yes. Since we started in 2023, we have set ourselves internal rules for building the squad. Twenty-five per cent of the first team must come through our youth system, and at least half the squad must be under 26. So for us, the ideal approach is to have a mix of young players and more experienced ones. Aubameyang, Traoré and Angelino arrived this summer, along with Gimenez from Atletico Madrid and Casado from Barcelona. Although Casado is very young, he has already played the last three seasons in La Liga’s top division. So it is important for us to develop a strong group of young players who can grow with the club, alongside players with extensive international experience."

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So is a return to Europe the aim this season? Is it a dream, or too soon? "We have 15 points, and we need another 30, so the aim is 45 points. We are a club for whom humility comes first, and we have always stressed that. We came from the third division and will never forget those years in Serie C, so we have to grow while staying grounded. Things are going really well for us in Spain, and the club are one of the most exciting projects in football. We are fortunate to have owners who want to invest beyond the pitch. We have built a new training centre that is almost finished; we will complete this final phase over the next 11 months. We have renovated the stadium, and I believe this project can bring great rewards in the future."