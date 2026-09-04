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SV Elversberg v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport

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Departure apparently becoming more concrete: former international could still leave the Bundesliga

Bundesliga
Transfers
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin
Bayer Leverkusen
Union Berlin

Even though the transfer window in Europe has closed, moves are still possible. Jonas Hofmann is reportedly considering a departure from Bayer Leverkusen in the near future.

Bild report that the future of the 24-cap senior international is very much up in the air. FC Al-Shabab from Saudi Arabia are interested, and the transfer window there stays open until 12 October.

The interest is said to be mutual. Hofmann is in contact with the club managed by German coach Thomas Letsch.

Hofmann's standing at Leverkusen has not improved under new coach Carles Martinez either, underlined by his omission from the Rhineland club's Europa League squad.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Olympiacos FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Knockout Play-off Second LegGetty Images

Jonas Hofmann a double winner with Bayer

Hofmann joined Leverkusen from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2023 and won the 2024 German championship unbeaten with the Werkself under coach Xabi Alonso, as well as the DFB Cup. But after 32 league appearances in his first season, in which he recorded five goals and 10 assists, his influence steadily declined.

Leverkusen would probably even allow Hofmann, whose contract at Bayer runs until the summer of 2027, to leave on a free transfer. Moussa Diaby's return has only made that scenario even more likely.

"It is true that some markets in football are still open. We will see what happens in the next few days. Jonas knows that too," coach Martinez said recently. "He is here now and training with us. We have some injury problems in that position on the wings and that is why Jonas can help us."


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