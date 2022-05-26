Dennis the 'perfect player' to strengthen West Ham United's squad - Kenny

Ex-Leeds United shot-stopper Paddy Kenny believes Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis will be the 'perfect player' for West Ham United.

The Super Eagles attacker managed to feature for Watford in 33 Premier League matches, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists. However, the goals were not enough to prevent the Hornets from dropping to the Championship.

Kenny believes the stats registered by Dennis in the concluded season with Watford underlines his quality.

"To get double figures in the Premier League is impressive," the now 44-year-old told Football Insider.

"To get double figures in a pretty bad Premier League team that got relegated is even more impressive.

"He knows where the net is and I think he could be the perfect player to fill out the squad."

The former Republic of Ireland international went on to explain why he feels West Ham will benefit if they manage to convince the 24-year-old to join them for the forthcoming season.

"That’s what they need because I think it cost them this season, they had a very thin squad for a team competing in Europe," Kenny continued.

"Obviously they are in Europe again next season so they need a squad. A young lad with goals in him will be very useful."

Recently, former Sunderland striker Kevin Philips encouraged West Ham to go for the player, stating he can score 15 to 20 goals for them.

"West Ham are in desperate need of a striker this summer," the now 48-year-old stated.

"They can’t rely on Michail Antonio all season again. A striker is a real priority, certainly. He [Dennis] could be one of these shrewd signings who can end up getting you 15-20 goals a season.

"He’s going to be playing in a more creative, better side if he goes to West Ham. All of a sudden, he goes from a £20million player to a £40million player.

"I think it’s a gamble worth taking. He’s shown he can score a variety of goals at this level."