Dennis off the mark in Germany but misses penalty as FC Koln bow out of DFB Cup

The Nigeria forward endured mixed fortunes with the Billy Goats who failed to advance in the cup competition

Emmanuel Dennis scored his maiden goal in Germany on Wednesday but he later missed a penalty as second division club Jahn Regensburg knocked FC Koln out of the German Cup via penalties after a 2-2 draw.

After making his winning debut in the Bundesliga against Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday, Dennis - currently on loan from Club Brugge until the end of the season - earned a starting spot in Markus Gisdol's team and it did not take long for him to make a statement in Regensburg.

Few minutes after Ismail Jakobs opened the scoring for the visitors, the Super Eagles forward got off the mark in the 22nd minute following an assist from the German to double their lead.

However, the lead was short-lived as Jahn Regensburg pulled two goals back within the final 10 minutes as both teams went into the break on level terms.

With the encounter tied at 2-2, Dennis had another chance to grab a brace and score a potential match-winning goal but his penalty was saved by goalkeeper Alexander Meyer in the 78th minute.

Both teams could not find a winner and they proceeded into extra-time with the 23-year-old striker replaced by his compatriot Toluwalase Arokodare in the 96th minute.

Article continues below

They held on for a penalty shoot-out where Arokodare's effort was not enough as Koln bowed to a 4-3 defeat.

Following the disappointing loss, Dennis and Arokodare will turn their attention to the Bundesliga and they will be targeting maximum points to boost Koln’s survival chances when they visit Borussia Monchengladbach for their next fixture on Saturday.

The Billy Goats are 14th in the league table with 18 points from 19 matches - a point adrift of the drop zone.