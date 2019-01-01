Dennis Bonaventure: Nigerian striker extends Club Brugge contract
Dennis Bonaventure has signed a contract extension with Belgian First Division A side Club Brugge until 2022.
The forward joined the Jan Breydel Stadium outfit in 2017 from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk, and has been a consistent performer for the Blue and Black.
Bonaventure has scored 21 goals and provided nine assists in 78 games across all competitions since teaming up with the side.
After snubbing several offers from Europe, the 21-year-old signed a new deal with the Bruges-based club.
🐭 No Mickey Mouse Business! @dennisblessed42 verlengde zijn contract tot 2022! 📝 #Dennis2022 pic.twitter.com/alj0rEQw55— Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) September 3, 2019
Last season, Brugge narrowly missed out on the league title after finishing second behind Genk.
This term, the forward will hope to help his club attain the top prize, having already scored once in four league games.