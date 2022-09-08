Dembele on same level as 'the best Neymar' & is a 'dagger' for Barcelona on the wing, says Xavi

Xavi has claimed that Ousmane Dembele is at the same level as "the best Neymar" after seeing him shine for Barcelona in the Champions League.

Dembele impresses in UCL

Xavi compares him to Neymar

Frenchman 'suffered' in recent years

WHAT HAPPENED? Dembele set up two goals in his club's emphatic 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in their Champions League group stage opener. His manager Xavi heaped praise on him after another fine display and compared him to Paris Saint-Germain talisman Neymar, who played at Camp Nou between 2013 and 2017.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He (Dembele) is happy, he provides assists, he makes a difference, he is a dagger down the flank and he is being decisive. I have seen few players with that ability in one on one," said the Barca boss.

"He is at the level of the best Neymar. He had suffered a lot in recent years and he deserves what he is now. There is no pure winger who can come out on both sides like he does."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dembele has been firing on all cylinders at the start of the 2022-23 campaign after signing a new contract at Barca in the summer. The Frenchman has one goal and four assists to his name from five appearances across all competitions and appears to have put the injury struggles that previously blighted his Camp Nou career firmly behind him.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? After a resounding start in the Champions League, Barcelona will turn their attention back to La Liga as they are set to face Cadiz away from home on Saturday.