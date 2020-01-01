Delort sets Montpellier's European target after recovering from Covid-19

The 28-year-old Algeria international is raring to return to action for the Paillade after overcoming coronavirus complications

Andy Delort has set a target of helping clinch a place in Europe in the next campaign having fully recovered from Covid-19.

The forward has been with the Paillade since 2018, initially on loan before the deal was made permanent last summer.

The international has been delivering eye-catching performances since his arrival at Stade de la Mosson.

In his debut campaign, the 28-year-old found the back of the net 14 times in 36 league appearance and last term, he bagged 11 goals across all competitions to help his side finish eighth on the table.

In August, Delort confirmed he was positive for the coronavirus and subsequently missed Montpellier’s opening game of the season against .

The former man explains he has tested negative for the virus and now looks forward to helping the Stade de la Mosson outfit improve on their previous performances.

“I'm fine, I haven't had any symptoms so I'm fine. Unfortunately, it came at the wrong time because I missed this match in Rennes," Delort said, as per RMC Sport.

“But the important thing is health, everything went well, my family was not affected so that is most important.

"Already I no longer have the test in the nose, this is good news because it is really unpleasant in the nose. I have a blood test, it's much better. I'm relieved about it now I can't wait for it to pick up again.

"I'm good here, everyone knows it. I will continue to do what I know how to do: score goals, be decisive. I will try to exceed 14 goals. In any case, I will work for and do everything to bring the club to Europe.

“We've been progressing for a few seasons now. We must manage to cross this course. There was good recruitment.

“We have to keep the same mentality. And if we're good and consistent, our luck will turn. We have to improve, sort out the few problems and we can aim for something higher.”

Delort will hope to play a part when Montpellier take on Nice in their second Ligue game of the season on September 12.

Delort, who has previously starred for Athletic, has spent most of his career in playing for Ajaccio, Tours, and Toulouse.

The forward has seven caps for Algeria and was part of the team that won the 2019 in .