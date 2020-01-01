Delort: Montpellier star rates Ligue 1 the ‘most complete league’ in the world

The Algeria international has spent most of his career playing in the French top-flight and explains why it is one of the best globally

striker Andy Delort has rated the as the most complete league in the world ahead of the Premier League, and .

The international has spent most of his career in , playing for , Tours, and among others.

The 28-year-old forward has also played in with Championship side Athletic and in the Mexican Liga MX with Tigres UANL.

Delort reveals the French top-flight is physical and technical which he feels make it one of the best in the world.

“I think that Ligue 1 is the most complete league that there is. There are physical players, tactically it's very strong and technically too,” Delort said in an Instagram Live.

“In , there was very little tactics and a lot more technique involved, but it was not very physical. In England, it is physical: it is a fight for 90 minutes. I played over there, I know how it is. When I arrived, they made me put on 4 or 5 kgs, I had enormous arms! I am already 84kg.

“They have a really physical culture: you push, you push, you push! It is true that each league is different, you have to succeed in adapting. With Algeria too, in Africa, it is physical, sometimes difficult against certain teams.”

Delort joined Montpellier in the summer of 2018 before the Stade de la Mosson outfit signed him permanently in June 2019 following his impressive showings.

The forward was one of the standout players for Michel Der Zakarian’s men in the recently ended 2019-20 season.

The striker scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 31 appearances for the Paillade across all competitions last campaign.

Delort was part of the Algerian squad that won the 2019 title in after he was drafted in as a late replacement for Haris Belkebla.

The forward has seven appearances for the North Africans and will hope to continue his impressive form in the 2020-21 season.