Delort continues scoring form as Montpellier edge Strasbourg

The Algeria international was on the scoresheet to help the Paillade return to winning ways at Stade de la Meinau

Andy Delort found the back of the net as Montpellier secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Strasbourg in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

The 29-year-old has been delivering impressive performances in front of goal and against the Racers, he continued his fine showings.

Delort scored his second consecutive goal at Stade de la Meinau after also finding the back of the net against Saint-Etienne last weekend.

Montpellier started the game impressively, enjoying more possession, and got on the scoresheet in the 36th minute.

Gaetan Laborde opened the scoring for Michel Der Zakarian’s side with a fine header after he was set up by Junior Sambiam.

Delort then doubled the lead with a fine finish, lobbing the ball over goalkeeper Matz Sels after finding himself in a one-on-one situation.

Laborde completed his brace in the 49th minute which seemed to awake Strasbourg as they launched a late comeback into the game.

Ludovic Ajorque reduced the deficit for the Stade de la Meinau outfit before Kevin Zohi scored after receiving a fine assist from Sanjin Prcic.

Montpellier, however, held on to their lead to secure all three points in the encounter, frustrating the moves of the Racers to try and share the points.

Delort featured for 77 minutes before he was replaced by Elye Wahi, made two key passes, and won seven aerial contests as part of his contribution in the game.

The Algeria international has now scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

With the victory, Montpellier moved to the eighth spot on the league table after gathering 50 points from 36 games.

Delort will hope to continue his blistering performances when Montpellier take on Paris Saint-Germain in a French Cup tie on May 12.

The attacker has 10 caps for the Algeria national team since he made his debut against Mali in 2019 and remains a key member of the African side.