Fresh developments have emerged over the future of France's Karim Benzema at Saudi side Al-Hilal, with his situation still up in the air ahead of the new Roshn Saudi Pro League season.

British journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Al-Hilal's board have opened talks with Benzema to sort out his future, while the club weigh up their attacking options in the summer window.

Benzema, the report says, wants guarantees over a first-team role. He has no intention of staying if he is set to drop out of the coaching staff's plans or spend the season on the bench.

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Some Saudi outlets have floated the idea of registering the French striker only for the AFC Champions League Elite, leaving him out of the domestic squad. Benzema flatly rejects that scenario.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, continue to scan the striker market. They are studying a move for a new centre-forward this window, and that signing could prove decisive for Benzema's future with the Boss over the coming weeks.

Benzema joined Al-Hilal last January but struggled to deliver, especially in the big matches. Even with him in the side, the Boss failed to land the Roshn Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite titles.