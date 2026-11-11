Alessandro Del Piero, the former Juventus captain and current pundit, speaks at the Social Football Summit at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

TikTok

"I remember my first TikTok video. It's emotional for me. I've always viewed social media with curiosity and thought it was important to follow because it gives people visibility. Social media can go beyond entertainment. The community is very large, with different aims. The video (the most viral one I made) was about an important message."

The World Cup

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"The occasion was the 20th anniversary of 2006. I've always followed the World Cup, and in many cases I work on it. This time, a collaboration led us to make quizzes and interactive content to get to know the groups better. The 2026 World Cup felt distant to the Italian community for many reasons, so we did this to bring it closer. The World Cup was played in three countries, and many of the stadiums were unfamiliar... I found it enjoyable and fun. It was also a way to learn many things that the most passionate fans certainly know, but many others perhaps don't. The stadiums at these events are exceptional; the emotion you feel inside them is unique."

"Nostalgia? There were inevitable reminders. Dates, the teams taking part. Sadly, we weren't there. The journey, apart from the World Cup in Qatar, brings back historic, nostalgic memories that give you goosebumps. The semi-final and final in 2006 still give me goosebumps. I was there and involved. It's about dotting the i's, as Italians who know we can achieve great things."

Del Piero continues: "We all remember where we were on 9 July 2006. Some people, many of them, hadn't been born. I remember the 1982 World Cup; I was eight. Remembering those happy moments does us good."

Social media

"I don't make any video aimed at a particular community or age group. There have been three countries, such as Brazil and Indonesia, where I've never played except in a few friendlies, and many people come from there. I want to show who I am at particular moments. I believe in spontaneous, direct communication; I don't want to do things to please others. On social media, we spend too much time constructing a version of ourselves that isn't who we are. It's better to show our flaws and show who I am."

Women's football

"Women's sport has grown. What the national team have done, first and foremost, and then clubs such as Juventus. I have a daughter who plays football, moving from Australia to the United States and Spain. Sport cuts across gender and race, and that's what's beautiful about it.

"I start from the fact that I was born in a small village and had a great passion that my father and brother passed on to me. It's a passion shared by many children who watch football. I made a significant move at 13. I was never homesick, and even in difficult moments I looked ahead. I made every sacrifice with an eye on the future, hoping to achieve important results. Then came the move to this city, which was my home for 18 years. Then Australia, the United States, Spain... now I've returned to Italy. The move to Australia changed my life because it opened me up to different worlds. I'd never imagined myself away from football. Today I experience it on television and see it from another side, but the common denominator is football and passion. Today I experience it on television and see it from another side, but the common denominator is football and passion. Today I have the same spirit I had at the start: do everything 100%, otherwise I don't do it."

Del Piero's phone

"What would we see on my phone? Obviously, I use it for fun. There's a boy walking past... no, I won't say it. Entertainment, animals, entertaining animals... some of the things cats and dogs do are incredible. In sport, I really like statistics on current and former players".

"I approach everything with humility; the format could continue. The recurring theme could be the same. I'll never do dance routines; they wouldn't be interesting. What if I dance? I can't right now. I also want to keep learning. That could be for my own education or, more generally, for something useful in life."