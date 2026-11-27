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Jamal Musiala's situation continues to hang over Bayern Munich.

Supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's comments about Musiala have apparently gone down badly at the club.

According to a report by Bild, club sources say even colleagues in the leadership believe the 71-year-old went too far. There is reportedly "deep disbelief" within Bayern at the sharpness of Rummenigge's remarks.

Some within the club have reportedly even used the term "damaging to the club". Bayern are also concerned that Rummenigge's comments could affect the market value of the struggling 23-year-old.

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Last Friday, on the sidelines of the 1-1 draw with Cologne, the former chief executive of the German record champions expressed serious doubts that Musiala would ever regain the form he showed before his serious leg injury in summer 2025 and his diagnosed absence seizure disorder.

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Rummenigge then linked those doubts to the huge contract extension Musiala signed in February 2025, which is set to earn him €25 million a year in base salary.

"What we know unfortunately suggests that it will be difficult for him to get back to the level he often showed here in this stadium," Rummenigge said. He added that they needed to "speak with the player, with the family and above all with the agency, because, with all due respect, those sums are no longer justifiable".

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Joshua Kimmich sharply criticises Bayern Munich bosses

The situation escalated further in recent days as several media reports revealed sensitive details about the strained relationship between the sporting leadership, club heavyweights Rummenigge and Hoeneß, and Musiala's agency. Bayern then sought to defuse tensions before their Champions League defeat in Lille.

In an official statement , the club sought to dispel the lingering suspicion that Musiala and his advisers had known about the condition before he signed his contract in February last year and had withheld details about his recovery .

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Bayern also said they had held constructive discussions with all parties and would continue them "in a spirit of partnership and confidentiality": "The player's health comes above everything else for both sides. Jamal Musiala has our full support on his way back."

After the 2-1 defeat to Lille, however, captain Joshua Kimmich sharply criticised Bayern's bosses over their treatment of Musiala . "Of course, the club always comes first and is bigger than the players, but it is not bigger than the person. That is an absolute no-go and not the Bayern way," said the Germany international.