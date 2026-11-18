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Barcelona sporting director Deco said on Wednesday that all options remain open regarding the possibility of signing a new centre-back during the upcoming winter transfer window, given the injuries that have hit the team's back line.

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Barcelona sporting director Deco said on Wednesday that the club are keeping every option open on signing a new centre-back in the winter transfer window after a run of injuries hit their back line.

The former Portugal star said the call will come after talks with head coach Hansi Flick and a review of the options available.

Speaking to "Radio Catalunya", alongside Bojan Krkic, the club's sporting management coordinator, Deco addressed the injury crisis that has stretched Flick's defensive options: "If you look at the situation, you will see that we have suffered a large number of injuries, and that is not normal in November. Andreas, Eric, Kounde, then Xavi Espart."

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He added: "In terms of numbers, we had more options with Xavi (Espart), and the coach was happy with the options available."

On whether Barca could dip into the winter market for a new defender, Deco said: "Every possibility is on the table. We have seen that Xavi Espart has started to establish himself, and that gives us an extra option in the squad."

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He continued: "It is true that the injuries have complicated things, and of course we have to analyse the situation and sit down with the coach to make the decision."

He went on: "If we want to enter the transfer market in January, we have to know exactly what we are looking for."

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Barcelona have lost Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde and Xavi Espart to injury in recent weeks. Flick has been left short of options and forced to move some players into new positions.

Barca's priorities

Barcelona's transfer priorities have shifted from an out-and-out striker to a left-footed centre-back. Deco explained that the club's plans change with the team's needs and the opportunities on offer.

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He said: "Things are constantly changing. The coach told Bojan that this season he wanted to try Raphinha in other positions, and he had already started giving signals in that direction."

He added: "Signing Julian Alvarez was impossible because of the financial demands, and Raphinha had already played the first match as an out-and-out number 9, and he started giving us solutions. The Gabriel Jesus deal was not easy either, and these things gradually led us to the current situation."

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Deco also tackled the question of room under the salary cap and the club's ability to fund new signings. He stressed that Barcelona are constantly working to improve their finances, and that the issue has more to do with financial fair play rules than with the overall wage bill.

The former Barcelona midfielder said: "We do not want to weaken the team, and we do not want any player who can help us to leave."

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Money remains one of the biggest challenges facing the Barcelona board. Spanish press reports suggest the club have only a limited margin to work with under financial fair play rules.

Any new defender may therefore depend on the right opportunity coming along, one that doesn't add to the budget, or on the club freeing up room through other moves.