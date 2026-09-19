Death of Inter and Italy legend at the age of 83

Sandro Mazzola, the Inter Milan and Italy legend, has died at the age of 83. His passing brings the curtain down on a career spanning nearly 20 years at the Italian club, who now mourn one of the most prominent icons in their history.

Mazzola won four Serie A titles and two European Cups with Inter during his time at the club. He also lifted the European Championship with Italy in 1968 before finishing runner-up at the World Cup two years later in 1970.

Inter Milan wrote on their account on the "X" platform: "There are those who enter history, and there are those who become the history of Inter themselves."

The club added: "From a young boy among the Nerazzurri fans to an immortal icon, Sandro Mazzola spanned generations, achieving victories, creating excitement, and passing on the love of these colours."

They continued: "He shone on the pitch, and he still shines to this day, that star with the moustache. He often said he had only one final wish: that people remember him as a good man, always giving everything he had, even when it seemed impossible."

Between 1960 and 1977, Mazzola played 567 matches for Inter, scoring 161 goals. He also founded the Italian Footballers' Association in 1968 and struck 22 goals in 70 games for the Italy national team.

Life after playing took him into the boardroom, where he served as sporting director at Inter Milan and Torino. He also worked as a sports commentator, covering Italy's two World Cup triumphs in 1982 and 2006.



You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums