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De Rossi Lazio GenoaGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

De Rossi recounts his late-night call to Aquilani: “It’s a shame, he’s one of the most talented”

D. De Rossi
Roma
A. Aquilani
Genoa
Sassuolo

At the presentation of “Radici”, the series about Ostiamare that will air on Sky and Now from 19 November, Daniele De Rossi also found time to offer words of affection for his friend and former team-mate, now fellow manager, Alberto Aquilani, who was sacked as Sassuolo manager.

Genoa manager De Rossi spoke about Aquilani's sacking, as reported by Corriere dello Sport: "I can't speak about things I don't know. But I spoke with him late into the night. It's a shame it happened, and it's a shame it happened shortly before our first meeting. But we'll have another chance. I'll be managing in Serie A for years to come, and his path is clear: among the new generation of managers, he is one of the most talented, one of the best, and he will certainly have plenty of success."

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