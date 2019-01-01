De Ligt: We'll see where I end up

The defender is not paying attention to transfer speculation as Barcelona and others reportedly circle

captain Matthijs de Ligt said he is focused on playing for the Dutch giants amid growing links with some of Europe's biggest clubs.

De Ligt is one of football's hottest properties, with all eyes on the 19-year-old defender after Ajax team-mate Frenkie de Jong signed for .

champions Barca have been linked with another raid on Ajax – this time for De Ligt, who has also attracted interest from , , and .

De Ligt, however, is not focused on transfer speculation as Ajax prepare for a quarter-final showdown with Juve next month.

"I play my game, focus on football and we'll see where I end up," De Ligt told Esporte Interativo.

"It is not something that worries me.

"I am currently playing for Ajax and the national team, so that is what I'm focussing on. I'm gaining experience and I like it."

De Ligt – who scored in ' last-gasp 3-2 qualifying loss to on Sunday – has netted two goals in 25 Eredivisie appearances this season.

The Dutch centre-back has managed four goals across 32 matches in all competitions for Ajax in 2018-19.

Ajax are set for a first-leg clash with Juventus on April 10, but, before that, they'll face a vital clash with in Eredivisie play.

PSV currently sit atop the league, five points ahead of Ajax through 26 matches.