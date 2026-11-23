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Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has expressed great confidence in his side's ability ahead of their eagerly awaited meeting with France in the Nations League quarter-finals, after the draw paired the two nations in a heavyweight tie to be played on 25 and 28 March.

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De la Fuente expects France to provide a tough test, calling them one of the strongest national teams in the world. But he insists Spain hold the upper hand. In his view, they're the best national team in the world right now.

Speaking to French outlet Foot Mercato, De la Fuente said: "We are really looking forward to this match against France. Clearly, we have enough time to prepare and to study the right strategy carefully, but the most important thing is that something has been fixed in our minds since the World Cup match."

Spain and France met in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup . Spain won 2-0, then beat Argentina 1-0 in the final to lift the trophy.

Before that World Cup meeting, his staff had used a motivational message with the squad, and he confirmed he'll lean on it again as Spain prepare for the two upcoming matches.

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He explained: "We prepared for that match with a message that we will certainly use again. We will face a very strong team, without doubt one of the best teams in the world, but they will be facing the best team in the world."

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The players heard that message before the World Cup clash, and it will shape the build-up again as De la Fuente looks to strengthen the group's belief in their own ability.

He went on: "That was the message given to the players before the World Cup match, and it will be the same when we start working and focusing on our preparations. I want to stress that we are very excited to play this difficult match."

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For all his faith in Spain's superiority, De la Fuente didn't play down France's strength. He stressed that his side will face an outstanding group of players capable of making the difference, which makes this one of the standout ties of the quarter-finals.

He added: "We are already thinking beyond this match, but we are fully aware that we will be facing a great team with great players."

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He signed off by repeating his confident message: "They will be facing the best team in the world, which also has very great players."

De la Fuente wants Spain to go into the tie brimming with confidence, even while recognising how hard the task against France will be. Now France must answer his challenge on the pitch in March.