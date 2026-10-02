Luis de la Fuente, the head coach of Spain, hinted at the possibility of leaving Lamine Yamal on the substitutes' bench during the clash with the Czech Republic, in the third round of the UEFA Nations League.

The hint came at Friday's press conference, where De la Fuente refused to reveal his starting line-up for Saturday's match at the Carlos Tartiere. A congested schedule and mounting injuries are forcing his hand, the latest blow being the withdrawal of Ferran Torres.

The Spanish coach said: "The downside of this system and this schedule is the lack of time available for recovery. If a player feels any issue, we prefer to prioritise the player's health. We prefer that he is in excellent physical condition."

On his rotation policy, he added: "When we talk about rotation, we are summarising a single reality: selecting the players who are in their best physical condition for each position. The goalkeeper position is more settled, but the rest of the positions are subject to change."

Asked directly about Yamal, de la Fuente turned decisive: "We will field the most suitable line-up to win the match. Lamine did not complete 90 minutes in anticipation of these circumstances, like his other team-mates."

Rest or not, he left no doubt about the teenager's value. "Lamine is an important player at any time, whether he starts in the line-up or comes on as a substitute in the 60th or 45th minute. His presence does not affect his performance, and we believe he will be more effective during the minutes in which he plays."

De la Fuente also praised Yamal's development, adding: "We see him maturing day by day. He is a player who is a pleasure to watch, he understands every situation better and accepts any suggestion. It is wonderful news."





The La Roja boss then turned to his opposite number, Czech Republic coach Santi Denia, saying: "We know each other well, but it is the players who change the game plan. The Czech national team is a very difficult opponent and may be a trap for those who do not know it, but not for us. We have many tactics, and it is not easy to defend against us."







