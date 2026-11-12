De la Fuente banks on a new generation against the Czech Republic in the Nations League

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Spain have announced their starting line-up for the clash with the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League, a young, bold and fearless side led by a new generation determined to prove that the future of La Roja has already begun.

Advertisement

Fermín López led the line-up, as if summing up the state of the entire Spanish national team before the opening whistle. The slogan "Vamos España" set social media alight within minutes.

De la Fuente, Spain's coach, picked the following side:

Goalkeeper: Unai Simón.

Defence: Pedro Porro - Pau Cubarsí - Dean Huijsen - Marc Cucurella.

Midfield: Martín Zubimendi - Fabián Ruiz - Fermín López.

Advertisement Advertisement

Attack: Álex Baena - Ferran Torres - Yeremy Pino.

Related Topics

None of these picks were random. The Spanish coach wanted to send a message: the national team does not rely on a single name but on a collective system, and the door is open to anyone who proves himself in training and matches.

Handing starts to the likes of Cubarsí, Huijsen and Fermín also confirms that Spain is going through a genuine phase of renewal, after the new generation won titles and restored the national team's prestige.

Advertisement

Unai Simón wearing the armband carries special significance. The veteran goalkeeper is no longer just a goalkeeper. He has become a leader on and off the pitch, a voice of experience amid a group of enthusiastic young players. Cucurella, Cubarsí and Huijsen, meanwhile, form a defensive line that combines physical strength with the ability to build attacks from the back, now a hallmark of modern Spanish football.

In midfield, the spotlight falls on Fermín López, who in a short time has gone from promising talent to key player for club and country. His ability to link the lines, to move without the ball and to shoot from outside the area makes him one of Spain's most important weapons in this match. Zubimendi provides the required balance alongside him, while Fabián brings the experience and composure to manage the rhythm of play.

Advertisement

Up top, Ferran Torres, Baena and Yeremy represent a new generation of fast wingers who never stop moving and press the opponent's defence from the first moment. Expect Spain to rely on possession, counter-pressing and quick play on the flanks to break through a Czech defence known for its solidity and organisation.

The match against the Czech Republic matters in the UEFA Nations League. This is no mere group-stage fixture. It is a real test of the national team's character and its ability to cope with pressure. The Czech Republic do not give up easily, with passionate supporters and a high fighting spirit, but Spain enter with the confidence of a champion, and with a generation that wants to write its own history.

Advertisement

This line-up may mark the beginning of a new phase, one that does not lean on the past but looks to the future. It tells the world that Spain never stop producing talents, are not afraid to bet on the young, and know only one language: winning.