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Luis de la Fuente can finally breathe a sigh of relief. After a week of medical reports, doubts and controversy, the Spain manager has confirmed that Lamine Yamal is ready to face England, and that the Barcelona star will be present in the decisive match that will determine who tops the group.

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Speaking to the press after the 2-0 win over the Czech Republic, as reported by "Sport", De la Fuente revealed that Yamal feels much better and will join his team-mates tomorrow. Mikel Oyarzabal is also on the mend and will link up with the squad.

On the match, he said: As we expected, we faced an attacking side that exploited its physical superiority and its skill from set pieces, which created pressure on our defence. We squandered chances we do not usually waste. They took advantage of our weak points near their penalty area to launch counter-attacks. Had we taken some of our chances, things would have been much calmer. We only settled once the score became 2-0".

On the fitness front, the Spanish coach confirmed: We have good news, Lamine Yamal is in excellent condition and is eager to join the camp tomorrow. Mikel too. One of them will arrive at midday and the other a little later, but both will be with us tomorrow".

Turning to the England clash, De la Fuente explained: "Given the level of the two teams, we expected the match to be like a World Cup final or a European Championship final. Either team is capable of winning. It is a chance to watch two of the best teams in the world. We want to continue this momentum and this run of victories".

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Lamine and Oyarzabal will train with the rest of the squad at seven in the evening in Las Rozas. They were the two players missing from the side that won 2-0 in Prague through goals from Álex Baena from a penalty and Marc Pubill in the final minute of stoppage time, a result that sealed a perfect 15 points from 15.

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Having monitored the winger's condition all week, De la Fuente added: "Lamine is happy to be back with the team".

His late arrival stirred some controversy, but the coach quickly moved to calm the situation, saying: Lamine does not enjoy any special privileges. The Barcelona player will take part in two training sessions before the match, and De la Fuente has already confirmed he will start.

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A slight inflammation in his right knee kept Lamine in Barcelona. The MRI scan showed inflammation and a build-up of fluid in the joint, and the medical staff decided it was best to treat it there rather than have him travel to Prague.

De la Fuente admitted the forward could have played against the Czech Republic, but the risk was not worth it with Sunday's match approaching.

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Oyarzabal's absence had nothing to do with sporting matters. The coach explained: "Mikel Oyarzabal was delayed because he became a father, and he had missed the Prague match due to flu".

All eyes now turn to Sunday in Madrid, where Spain and England meet in what feels like an early final. It will reveal whether Spain can keep their winning run going with their star man back in the fold.