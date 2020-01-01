'De Gea's the world's best' - Solskjaer backs Man Utd goalkeeper amid calls for Henderson

The Red Devils face Sheffield United at Old Trafford and there is plenty of focus on goalkeeping situation after the Spaniard's mistake against Spurs

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed David de Gea as the best goalkeeper in the world despite tipping Dean Henderson to become No.1 in the future.

De Gea was heavily criticised for ’s goal against the Red Devils on Friday night, with Roy Keane describing the Spaniard as "overrated" and that he would've been "swinging punches" in the dressing room at half-time.

The high-profile error has coincided with the impressive form of loanee Henderson, who has been one of the league's outstanding goalkeepers this season.

More teams

The 23-year-old has excelled for the Blades and although he will not be available to play when Chris Wilder’s side visit Old Trafford on Wednesday night, there are still plenty of comparisons to be drawn between the pair.

Despite De Gea’s mistakes over the past 18 months Solskjaer does, however, still consider the Spaniard to be the best in the world.

"David is the best goalkeeper in the world," Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference. "He's conceded two goals in the last seven he's played for us. There are [games against] City, , Tottenham, , two goals in seven games.

"The one is a freak one, this one he can't save it, he makes great saves, wins games for us and he's still the best goalkeeper in the world. David is working really hard, he isn't making errors in training. I'm pleased with his work.

"He's had some fantastic seasons and I don't think it's a bad run if you concede two goals in seven games, he's made match-winning saves.

"He saved a point for us against Tottenham with the save [from Heung-Min Son's headed effort], mentally he's a very strong keeper but I speak to him every day, that's fine."

Henderson’s loan at Sheffield United is expected to be extended on Tuesday to allow him to stay there until the end of the current campaign. The 23-year-old has made 29 league appearances this season keeping 11 clean sheets and Solskjaer has been impressed with his development.

Article continues below

"It's a different job to be playing for Sheffield United and for Manchester United, they are different," Solskjaer said.

"He's got different roles and for the last two years he's had fantastic development, played with and against men, played in the Championship and he plays in a team that plays exciting football. The stats show he's proved worthy of a few points.

"He's learning all the time, a passionate keeper, developing, with good coaching. One day he'll be No.1 and United No.1 and he needs to keep developing."