De Gea apologises after breaking Schmeichel's Man Utd record

The Spaniard felt a little bad for stealing the milestone but is eager to build on it in years to come

David de Gea moved past Peter Schmeichel on Thursday to become the overseas player with the most appearances.

The Spanish goalkeeper played for United for the 399th time when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side travelled to in the Premier League and claimed a 3-0 win.

It saw De Gea, who joined United from in 2011, move beyond another keeper in Schmeichel in the club's all-time list.

De Gea, 29, remains a long way behind Ryan Giggs, the man with the most United appearances regardless of nationality. The Welshman spent his entire career at Old Trafford and played for them on 963 occasions.

The Red Devils' shot-stopper is however eager to continue building on his appearance tally for the club as he also apologised to Schmeichel for breaking his record.

“Sorry to Schmeichel,” De Gea told MUTV. “It's great. That means I've been here a long time and I've been playing really, really well to the top level so I'm really, really proud. I'm happy to play for this club for that many games.

“Hopefully I have another 400 games coming! So I'm really really happy.”

Manchester United became the first Premier League club to win four straight league games by three or more goals with their victory against Villa as they close in on the top four.

Currently one point shy of fourth-place , the Red Devils next take on and De Gea stressed the club must remain focused and not get carried away with their good form.

"Of course, we are very confident now but we haven't done anything yet," he said. "We have some important games coming now so we need to be very, very focused and keep the level that we showed today and in the last four games.



“We're in a good mood, a good way, so yes, we keep looking forward to the next game.”

De Gea has enjoyed a mixed season in goals for United with club legend Roy Keane blasting his performance last month in a 1-1 draw with .

“I am sick to death of this goalkeeper," Keane told Sky Sports. "I would be fighting him at half time. There’s no getting away from it, I would be swinging punches.

"It's a standard save for an established international goalkeeper. I am flabbergasted."