Dazzling Ojuola targets Maltese promotion with Zebbug Rangers

The Nigerian has been in glittering form for Clive Mizzi’s team this term, revealing that a place in the elite division will be a worthy reward

Noah Ojuola has set his focus on getting a Malta Premier League ticket with first division outfit Zebbug .

Zebbug are unbeaten in their last four league outings to sit in the eighth position on the league table, having garnered 21 points from 17 outings.

Ojuola, 26, who joined from Vittoriosa, has featured in all the team’s games so far and has provided some assists for Clive Mizzi’s men.

According to the former FC Midtjylland man, his teammates are unyielding in their quest to claim top-flight football for the first time in the club's history.

“Getting promotion to the Maltese Premier League has been our target since the start of the season, and that has not changed. We’ve got great players and a wonderful manager who will help us deliver,” Ojuola told Goal.

“Although we have lost games we ought to have won but that will not distract us from achieving our aim.

“We are working very hard and all we must do now is to get more wins both home and away to ensure that our ambition becomes a reality

“Anything short of a place in the topflight will be a big disappointment to us because we are doing our very best not to let our management and fans down.”

Zebbug Rangers are guests of sixth-placed St. Andrews in Friday night's league fixture at the Luxol Stadium.

After that, they welcome Qormi to Zebbug Ground before trying Qrendi for size.