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A severely depleted Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 away to Lille on Champions League matchday five. Here are the Bayern players' ratings.

Vincent Kompany had to improvise against Lille, particularly in attack. Injuries ruled out Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Ismael Saibari and Alphonso Davies, as well as captain Manuel Neuer. Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz had only just recovered from injury and did not come on until the closing stages.

Dayot Upamecano put Bayern's makeshift side ahead (15). Lille thought Ayase Ueda had equalised, but a VAR intervention rightly ruled out the goal for a foul on Joshua Kimmich (46). Ueda's equaliser in the 62nd minute did count, before Aleksandar Pavlovic's own goal put Bayern behind.

After five matches, Bayern sit 15th with eight points. They are now two points behind eighth place, which secures direct qualification for the last 16. Home games against Slavia Prague and Real Betis and an away match at Manchester United remain.

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Read the match report here!

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Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Jonas Urbig

After his outstanding performance in the 1-1 draw with Cologne, Urbig endured an unfortunate evening in Lille. He made a good save from Ueda (23) but could do nothing about either goal. Rating: 3.

Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Josip Stanisic

Switched from left to right in the back four. He initially showed more attacking intent than against Cologne but soon faded. Rating: 4.

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Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Dayot Upamecano

After scoring three goals in the Bundesliga, Upamecano found the net in the Champions League too, heading in a Bischof corner for the early lead. It set a personal record: Upamecano had never previously scored four goals in a season. He defended attentively in the first half but suddenly looked shaky after the break. He was fortunate in the 46th minute. His misplaced headed pass back led to Lille's apparent equaliser, which a VAR intervention rightly ruled out for Ueda's foul on Kimmich. When Lille did equalise, Upamecano lost track of the scorer behind him. A night of mixed fortunes. Rating: 3.

Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Min-Jae Kim

Replaced Jonathan Tah and delivered a solid performance. Rating: 3.5.

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Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Hiroki Ito

Made his sixth appearance of the season at left-back and his second start. The Japan international initially looked short of match practice, but improved as the game went on and made an excellent clearance against Mbappe in the 72nd minute. Rating: 3.5.

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Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Joshua Kimmich

Worked hard without the ball but made no decisive impact in possession. Rating: 4.

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Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Tom Bischof

After coming on against Cologne, Bischof spent spells playing up front in Kane's place. Against Lille, he lined up alongside Kimmich in his preferred position. His corner set up Upamecano's opener, but he otherwise made little impact. Rating: 4.

Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Lennart Karl

The only established attacking player who was fully fit was completely out of sorts. Karl made no impact on the right wing. Before Lille's equaliser, he defended far too half-heartedly against Nathan Ngoy, who supplied the assist. Rating: 5.5.

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Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Aleksandar Pavlovic

Moved further forward and brought a physical presence to an unfamiliar role as a No. 10. Lille goalkeeper Berke Özer saved both his long-range efforts (14 and 27). Pavlovic eventually put the ball in the net, but at the wrong end: his failed clearance after Ethan Mbappe hit the post gave Lille the winner. Rating: 5.

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Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Nathaniel Brown

Worked hard on the left wing but was ultimately ineffective. Rating: 5.

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Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Konrad Laimer

The Austrian all-rounder can play almost anywhere, but surprisingly took Kane's place at centre-forward against Lille and pressed his opponents relentlessly. Early in the second half, Laimer clashed with Alexsandro and went to ground after an apparent headbutt. Seconds later, he deliberately clattered into Ngoy and was booked. Laimer also got into a dangerous position in front of goal, but Özer denied him when he was through on goal (26). After the triple substitution in the 76th minute, Laimer returned to his usual position at right-back. Rating: 4.

Bayern Munich ratings against Lille: Substitutes

Jamal Musiala: After all the discussion in recent days, Musiala came on as he had against Cologne. He replaced Bischof in the 76th minute and had a shot. No rating.

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Luis Diaz: Also came on in the 76th minute, replacing Stanisic. No rating.

Tim Binder: Replaced Ito. No rating.

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Noah Codjo-Evora: Came on for Karl in the 81st minute. No rating.

Jonathan Tah: Replaced Kim in stoppage time. No rating.