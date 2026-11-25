Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United's Champions League league-phase clash away to Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday was marked by an incident that sparked major controversy.

Advertisement

Manchester United were a goal down in the 40th minute when Amad Diallo found the net for what looked like the equaliser.

The referee cut the celebrations short. He penalised Tielemans for a foul as the Belgian played the ball to Diallo, having collided with Sporting Lisbon defender Inacio.

United's players protested furiously. The referee refused to back down and booked Tielemans for dissent over the decision to rule the goal out.

Manchester United supporters were livid, and the anger soon reached the English press. The Sun wrote: "Manchester United have been completely robbed in Portugal."

Advertisement Advertisement

The newspaper continued: "As Tielemans stretched out his foot to win the ball and pass it to Amad, the forward saw his first attempt saved by the goalkeeper, who managed to turn it onto the crossbar. Amad headed the rebound into the net, but then heard the referee's whistle and a free-kick being awarded to Sporting."

It added: "That was because of Tielemans' challenge, but as the replay shows, it was not a foul by the Manchester United player. The Red Devils will certainly feel hard done by."

The paper concluded: "To make matters worse, the midfielder was booked for his protests against the referee's decision."