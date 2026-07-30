According to a report by Bild, Bayern Munich will travel to 1. FC Heidenheim on Tuesday, 18 August. They then face Dortmund in the Super Cup against BVB on 22 August, before opening the new Bundesliga season at home to VfB Stuttgart on 28 August. On 2 September, they are away to VfL Osnabrück in the first round of the DFB Cup.

By the time that planned friendly comes around, relegated side Heidenheim will already have played two league matches in the 2. Bundesliga. The extra fixture was apparently arranged at the explicit request of coach Vincent Kompany. He wants to use it to give his numerous late arrivals valuable match practice.

Right now, Bayern are preparing for the new season with a makeshift squad at Tegernsee before travelling to Asia from 1 to 8 August. Some key players will still be missing there too. First are the three World Cup semi-final participants Michael Olise, Dayot Upamecano and Harry Kane. Then there are Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Lennart Karl and new signing Ismael Saibari, who are stepping up their rehab in Munich after various knocks.

Heidenheim test would be the sixth this summer

A friendly against Heidenheim would be Bayern's sixth match of the summer. After last Saturday's 2-1 defeat to SV Wehen Wiesbaden, Bayern face district-league club FC Rottach-Egern this Thursday at 6pm. In Asia, they first take on partner club Jeju SK FC on 4 August and then Aston Villa on 7 August.

Back in Germany, Bayern host RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena on 15 August before probably heading to Heidenheim on 18 August. Sporting director Christoph Freund apparently organised the seemingly spontaneous clash.