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Darmstadt vs FC Heidenheim: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 12 20 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Merck-Stadion am Boellenfalltor

Darmstadt host FC Heidenheim at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor in a second-division clash. Both sides need points, though their seasons have taken different paths.

After a difficult season, Darmstadt are searching for stability. Florian Kohfeldt's side have struggled for consistency lately and face pressure to climb away from the lower reaches of the table.

FC Heidenheim arrive in seventh place, in the league's upper mid-table. Frank Schmidt has again built a competitive side, although recent results leave room for improvement.

Recent meetings between the clubs have produced plenty of tension. They know each other well from seasons together in the 2. Bundesliga and the Bundesliga.

Broadcast, live-stream and kick-off details for the match are below.

This week's talking points: Darmstadt and FC Heidenheim

Darmstadt enter this match with one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five competitive games. Their latest league outing ended in a 2-0 home defeat to 1. FC Nürnberg. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Magdeburg and played out a goalless draw with St. Pauli. A 2-0 away win against Elversberg in the DFB Cup is their only recent victory. Their 4-0 defeat in Karlsruhe exposed their defensive vulnerability.

FC Heidenheim have no wins, three draws and two defeats from their last five games. They most recently drew 2-2 with Hannover 96, having lost 2-1 to Karlsruher SC before that. Three of those five matches ended in draws, including a goalless 0-0 against Kaiserslautern.

Darmstadt vs FC Heidenheim: Line-ups

Darmstadt vs FC Heidenheim: Form

Darmstadt vs FC Heidenheim: Head-to-head record

Darmstadt vs FC Heidenheim: League tables