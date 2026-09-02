Torino also stumbled in the Coppa Italia. Their round-of-32 exit against Monza made it three straight defeats for Ignazio Abate since taking charge of the Granata. It's a poor start, and the bookmakers' odds on his dismissal reflect it, with the former Juve Stabia manager cut from 3.75 to 2.75 by Sisal and Snai.





Domenico Tedesco is at the same price, having yet to win in Serie A with Bologna. The man under the most pressure remains yesterday's opponent, Ivan Juric, even after drifting from 1.50 to 1.85 following the 0-1 defeat at the Olimpico. Nor can Masimiliano Alvini (2.40) or the duo of Di Francesco-Stroppa, both at 2.50, feel safe. Next comes Carlos Cuesta of Parma at 3.25, while the dismissal by the end of the year of Alberto Aquilani, Fabio Pisacane and Fabio Grosso is priced at 3.50 times the stake.







