‘Danjumagic’ – Villarreal star Danjuma gushes over goal vs Elche

The Super Eagles prospect was among the goal scorers as they Yellow Submarine breezed past the Green-striped ones

Arnaut Danjuma is on cloud nine following his goal for Villarreal in Wednesday’s 4-1 triumph over Elche in a La Liga encounter.



The Netherlands international – who remains eligible to represent three-time African kings Nigeria – scored a mesmeric solo on the hour mark to send the visitors back home empty-handed.



With the Yellow Submarine leading 2-1 at the Estadio de la Ceramica, the 24-year-old handed Unai Emery’s men a two-goal lead after beating goalkeeper Francisco Casilla.

Thanks to his latest effort against Fran Escriba’s side, Danjuma boasts of two goals in four league games since his move from Bournemouth; “Danjumagic,” he wrote on Instagram!

After delivering an impressive display that lasted for 82 minutes, he was subbed off for Alberto Moreno.

Senegal international Boulaye Dia was introduced for Paco Alcacer in the 75th minute of the five-goal thriller. He supplied the assist for Moreno’s goal in the 90th minute of the encounter.

Manager Emery is pleased with the result despite missing key players like Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze, Dani Raba and Dani Parejo.

“We came into the game looking for the win through our style of playing, to improve certain aspects in defence and attack, and increase our aggressiveness,” he told Villarreal's website.

“We were looking to on top of them with the ball and think of when to attack. We conceded some counterattacks and some chances from outside the box, but in the 90 minutes, we have come out victorious, and the results have come from there, consolidating the game.

“What was key to the win was keeping up the level of performance in the second half, and that wore our opposition out," the ex-Arsenal boss added. “We did a few things differently, and we were able to capitalise on certain moments of the match by doing extra work defensively to offer more things up front and show positive things on the pitch to come away with a win.

“We have had various absences, like Parejo, Samu, Raba, Gerard… but that is what will happen during the season. We play a lot of games and we made certain chances today focusing on the win today, to introduce a few players.”

With seven points from five league matches, Villarreal occupy the 11th position in the log. They are guests of Real Madrid on Saturday evening.