Daniel Maldini’s agent: “He was careless, but there’s bullshit and then there’s bullshit. They always look for the headline with him”

Cagliari Calcio said in a statement that "player Daniel Maldini, following reports that emerged in the press over the last few hours, underwent toxicology tests. All the tests carried out came back negative." The Rossoblu club added that the player will be with the group as normal this afternoon when training resumes ahead of the team’s upcoming fixtures. The forward was involved in a road accident in Milan at dawn on Sunday while driving his car and tested positive on a breathalyser. Maldini had his driving licence withdrawn. He suffered minor injuries and returned home after being examined at Milan’s Fatebenefratelli hospital.





Speaking to the website of Gianluca Di Marzio, Daniel Maldini’s agent defended his client against the accusations: "Nobody is questioning that he made a mistake, but there is bull**it and bull**it. We need to be careful about what is written, about the headlines that are made. There needs to be more care and respect. They are always looking for the story with the biggest media impact to put him in difficulty. Daniel is one of the few real talents we have."